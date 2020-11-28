Toke Makinwa appears on Yahoo Financial List of Entrepreneurs to follow in 2020 (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentNews
By OluA

Popular Nigerian media personality and fashionista, Toke Makinwa has been recognized by one of the most reputable organizations in the world, Yahoo.

There is no doubt Toke Makinwa is one of the most outstanding names in the entertainment industry, and getting recognized by Yahoo is proof she has gone international.

Toke Makinwa’s hard work and dedication has paid off has she has been listed among the top entrepreneurs to follow by Yahoo.

Toke Makinwa, who couldn’t hide the excitement and joy the recognition has brought to her noted how proud and glad she is that she has been able to impact the world by affecting life positively.

Toke Makinwa also revealed how it feels to be among the two women that made the list as she hopes her journey in life has been able to inspire the young ones who are trying to pave the way for themselves.

See her post below:

