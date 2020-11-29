Toke Makinwa excited as her chef of 5 years builds his house and it is lovely (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Popular OAP Toke Makinwa has taken to social Media to disclosed that her chef of 5 years has just informed her that he has completed the construction of his house.

Toke Makinwa who was excited with his achievement took to her Twitter page to make the announcement.

She revealed that the chef identified as Edward is a loving man and he has taken good care of her home for the past 5 years.

She wrote:

My chef of 5 years just shared the best news with me, he is a proud home owner, built and furnished. Looking through the video all I kept saying is “Thank you Jesus”. He has taste too. He’s taken care of me over the years, everyone knows Edward is my guy. God I thank you o

