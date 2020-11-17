TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

New Mercedes Benz Hearse Carrying Ginimbi’s Body To Cemetery…

“Thank God my mother is finally dead, she was a very wicked…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s…

Singer, Kizz Daniel’s sudden weight loss raises suspicions…

Reactions as Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko allegedly proposes…

Emanuella has money to build whatever she wants – Mark Angel

Regina Daniels reacts to rumours that her husband is about to…

‘Give my daughter diamonds, i have money’ -Davido…

AY Comedian Stole The Show At Williams Uchemba’s Traditional…

Tony Elumelu receives Belgium’s oldest National Honour

NewsSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian Billionaire, Tony Elumelu, who is the chairman of UBA Group, Transcorp and Tony Elumelu Foundation has been presented a national honour by the Kingdom of Belgium.

Elumelu made this known on Monday after he shared photos from the event which happened on Sunday night.

He was conferred with the honorary distinction of Officer in the Order of Leopold, Belgium’s oldest and most important national honour.

READ ALSO

Goodluck Jonathan beats Tinubu, Tony Elumelu et al to win…

Akon meets with VP Osinbajo, Obasanjo & Tony Elumelu…

See also; BBNaija: Laycon bags ambassadorial deal with GOTV (Video)

“Last night, the Kingdom of Belgium conferred on me with the honorary distinction of Officer in the Order of Leopold, the country’s oldest and most important National Honour,” he wrote in a post across social media platforms.

Elumelu said he was humbled by the recognition of the foundation’s work in empowering entrepreneurs in Africa.

“I am humbled by this recognition of the work @TonyElumeluFDN in catalysing entrepreneurs across Africa and will continue to drive the economic empowerment of our brilliant young #Africanentrepreneurs to propel development in Africa,” he wrote.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

New Mercedes Benz Hearse Carrying Ginimbi’s Body To Cemetery Involved In…

“Thank God my mother is finally dead, she was a very wicked woman”…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s traditional wedding…

Singer, Kizz Daniel’s sudden weight loss raises suspicions on social media

Reactions as Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko allegedly proposes to 7th wife

Emanuella has money to build whatever she wants – Mark Angel

Regina Daniels reacts to rumours that her husband is about to marry a 7th wife

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Forbes accepts Pastor Adeyemi into its prestigious Coaching Council

He must be able to speak in tongues, have evidence of paying tithes – Lady…

Tony Elumelu receives Belgium’s oldest National Honour

BBNaija: Laycon bags ambassadorial deal with GOTV (Video)

‘Best decision ever’ – Peter of Psquare reveals as he…

‘Oga tuck your manhood in’ – Timaya disgraced on social media…

Nigerians react as Mercy Johnson takes her 6 months old baby swimming

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More