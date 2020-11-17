Tony Elumelu receives Belgium’s oldest National Honour

Nigerian Billionaire, Tony Elumelu, who is the chairman of UBA Group, Transcorp and Tony Elumelu Foundation has been presented a national honour by the Kingdom of Belgium.

Elumelu made this known on Monday after he shared photos from the event which happened on Sunday night.

He was conferred with the honorary distinction of Officer in the Order of Leopold, Belgium’s oldest and most important national honour.

“Last night, the Kingdom of Belgium conferred on me with the honorary distinction of Officer in the Order of Leopold, the country’s oldest and most important National Honour,” he wrote in a post across social media platforms.

Elumelu said he was humbled by the recognition of the foundation’s work in empowering entrepreneurs in Africa.

“I am humbled by this recognition of the work @TonyElumeluFDN in catalysing entrepreneurs across Africa and will continue to drive the economic empowerment of our brilliant young #Africanentrepreneurs to propel development in Africa,” he wrote.