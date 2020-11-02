Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Toyin Abraham

Photos of Toyin Abraham’s luxurious new apartment in Lagos has surfaced on the internet.

According to online reports, the mother of one and her family moved into a luxurious mansion in one of the highbrow areas of Lagos.

Although the talented actress is yet to make an official announcement about their new apartment, her husband, Kola Ajeyemi has been posting shots captured in the new home on his social media space.

The celebrity couples moved in about two months ago when Toyin Abraham celebrated her birthday and the interior design and furnishings was done by the famous HNK Interiors.

Fast rising Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing was also spotted in the comment section of a photo Toyin shared on Instagram where she wrote “She have showed us finally Dont scope the rest people jere..This is HOME”

See photos of the apartment below;

Via Kemi Filani News
