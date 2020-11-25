Toyin Abraham reveals why she refused to console Iyabo Ojo over her mum’s death on social media

Following the death of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s mum, her colleague, Toyin Abraham has revealed why she refused to console the 42 year old on social media.

Recall that on Saturday November 21, Iyabo Ojo took to Instagram to announce the demise of her mother.

A concerned follower who noticed that Toyin Abraham did not comment like other Nollywood stars, decided to ask why she did not drop her condolence on Iyabo’s page.

According to the mother of one, she decided not to show her sympathy on social media, instead, she chose to spend some days in her house.

See their conversation below;

@abdulrazaqsafiya wrote:

“I’m sorry to say, but pls you have not post your big aunty Iyabo Ojo by wishing her well over the loss of her mother. I see you guys are so close. Why?”

Toyin Abraham replied:

“I don’t do social media, okay. Been in her house for two days, so pls.”