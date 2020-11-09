Trump’s wife Melania is ‘counting the minutes to divorce’ after his presidential defeat, former aide claims

According to a new claim from a former aide, Melania Trump is “counting down the minutes” until she can divorce Donald Trump, after he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

Trump has yet to concede defeat in the US 2020 election, despite Joe Biden winning more than 270 of the electoral college votes.

Former aide to Melania, Stephanie Wolkoff, who recently released a book, has come out to claim that Melania is already negotiating a post-nuptial agreement that would give her son, Barron, an equal share of the Trump fortune.

A new report in the Mail Online, also claims former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman alleged Melania’s 15-year marriage with Donald Trump is already over.

She said: “Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce.

“If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he’s in office, he would find a way to punish her.”

It was once reported that Melania did not expect her husband to win in the 2016 election and when she heard the news that they would soon be expected to move into the White House, she burst into tears.

At the time the First Lady’s communications director dismissed the book, saying it is “clearly going to be sold in the bargain fiction section”.

“Mrs Trump supported her husband’s decision to run for president and in fact, encouraged him to do so. She was confident he would win and was very happy when he did,” said Stephanie Grisham.