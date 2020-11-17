‘Tummy Going Down Gradually’- See The Amazing Weight Transformation Of Eniola Badmus That Has Got People Talking (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nigerian plus-sized actress, Eniola Badmus has seen some positive transformation in her body since she got signed as the brand ambassador of a fitness company.

Eniola Badmus, earlier this year, bagged a juicy deal from weight loss company, Deshapeables to lose weight and earn money at the same time. Eniola has kept updating her fans since she started her weight loss journey. Even though many would argue that they have seen little or no difference, others believe she is on her way to desirable body goals.

She shared a video of herself in a gym and wrote:

Tummy going down gradually @deshapeables thank you for taking me on a journey

Watch Video Below:

 

