Ultimate Love Winners: Rosie confirms split with Kachi in new video

LifestyleLove and Relationship
By OluA

Ultimate Love star couple, Kachi and Rosie have called it quit.

In a recent Instagram live video, Rosie confirmed the split with Kachi. However, she pointed out that things are good between them even though they are no longer together.

Addressing the people who are upset by their split and have reminded her that they voted for them, Rosie pointed out that they only voted for them to win.

It appears the things are still good between the stars as Rosie revealed that she would go for Kachi’s wedding and be happy for him.

