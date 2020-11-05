US Election: Kentucky town elects French Bulldog as Mayor (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


NewsLifestyle
By OluA

Lexington Herald Leader LogoDog elected ‘mayor’ of Kentucky town. His name is Wilbur and he’s French.

The presidential election may still be undecided on Wednesday morning, but a small town in Kentucky elected a new “mayor” in a landslide victory Tuesday night — a dog named Wilbur.

Rabbit Hash, an unincorporated community along the Ohio River, has elected a dog as mayor every four years since the late 1990s, WLWT reported. Residents cast their votes by donating to the Rabbit Hash Historical Society — $1 a vote.

The winner? Wilbur Beast, a French bulldog.


But Wilbur didn’t just win, he received a record 13,143 votes — the highest total a winning candidate has ever received, the historical society said in a Facebook post.

A whopping 22,985 votes were placed in all, resulting in $22,985 for the historical society.

A beagle named Jack Rabbit was the runner-up and Poppy, a golden retriever, came in third, the historical society said. They’ll serve as Rabbit Hash ambassadors, according to WCPO.

Wilbur will follow in the pawprints of Brynneth Pawltro, a rescue pitbull mix, who served as mayor last term, the outlet reported.

Wilbur won’t exactly oversee how Rabbit Hash is run, but keeping in line with the many dog mayors before him, his main task will be to help raise money for the historical society and other causes such as breast cancer and mental health, WLWT reported.

1 of 8

