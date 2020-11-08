US Election: The Supreme Court has the final say – Fani Kayode

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode in a recent statement  has said that the celebration of US President-elect, Joe Biden will be shortlived.

This comes after Biden emerged the US’s 46th President defeating incumbent, Donald Trump with over 270 electoral college votes, as well as over 4 million popular votes.

Fani-Kayode, who has been routing for Donald Trump stated via Twitter that Biden’s dream shall be dashed

See also: ‘$3M is a lot of money even for Dangote’, Gimba Kakanda to Davido

“The blue wave has reached its peak & zenith. The red shall rise, swallow it up & overwhelm it. @JoeBiden‘s dreams shall be dashed, his “victory” annulled & his celebrations shortlived. @realDonaldTrump shall do a 2nd term & the Lord’s name shall be glorified”

