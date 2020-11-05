US Elections: “It Doesn’t Make Sense Rooting For Trump” – Tacha Blasts Actress Rita Edochie

Reality TV star, Tacha Akide has reacted to the ongoing United States presidential election.

According to her, it is nonsensical for anyone to root for the incumbent president of the United States, Donald Trump to be re-elected into office.

Tacha’s post seems to be directed at Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, who had earlier prayed for God to make Trump victorious for Christians all over the world.

Rita Edochie had taken to her official Instagram handle to ask God to let Donald Trump emerge the winner of the elections.

According to her, he is a Christian and God knows the reason why He made Trump the president in the first place.

She wrote, “God Almighty do me this favor, please. Trump must win this election.

“If not for anything father, for the sake of Christians all over the world. Your son Trump is a Christian and you know your reason for bringing him to be the president of America.

“God Almighty please do it again IJMN.”

Reacting to her post, Tacha said the veteran thespian should stop generalizing and count her out of the “Christians across the world”.

