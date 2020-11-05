TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson replies a follower who referred to her first…

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

“Nigerian men cannot shift any womb” – Lady claims…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia…

“I Need A Man Who Can Handle Me For 45 Minutes Straight And…

Laycon still likes Erica – Fans react as Laycon stares hard…

BBNaija: The moment Laycon and Mercy Eke met for the first time…

Anita Joseph shares touching story of how her husband helped her…

Check out how Davido and Chioma celebrated Ifeanyi’s 1st…

US Elections: “It Doesn’t Make Sense Rooting For Trump” – Tacha Blasts Actress Rita Edochie

Entertainment
By San
US Elections: "It Doesn't Make Sense Rooting For Trump" – Tacha Blasts Actress Rita Edochie

Reality TV star, Tacha Akide has reacted to the ongoing United States presidential election.

According to her, it is nonsensical for anyone to root for the incumbent president of the United States, Donald Trump to be re-elected into office.

Tacha’s post seems to be directed at Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, who had earlier prayed for God to make Trump victorious for Christians all over the world.

READ ALSO

Stunning photos of Queen Joy Ebhodaghe, Nigeria’s Rep…

Laycon still likes Erica – Fans react as Laycon stares…

Rita Edochie had taken to her official Instagram handle to ask God to let Donald Trump emerge the winner of the elections.

According to her, he is a Christian and God knows the reason why He made Trump the president in the first place.

She wrote, “God Almighty do me this favor, please. Trump must win this election.

“If not for anything father, for the sake of Christians all over the world. Your son Trump is a Christian and you know your reason for bringing him to be the president of America.

“God Almighty please do it again IJMN.”

Reacting to her post, Tacha said the veteran thespian should stop generalizing and count her out of the “Christians across the world”.

See her post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson replies a follower who referred to her first daughter as an agent…

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

“Nigerian men cannot shift any womb” – Lady claims they only make…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia hypes daughter,…

“I Need A Man Who Can Handle Me For 45 Minutes Straight And Shift My…

Laycon still likes Erica – Fans react as Laycon stares hard at Erica at…

BBNaija: The moment Laycon and Mercy Eke met for the first time (Video)

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

US Elections: “It Doesn’t Make Sense Rooting For Trump” –…

Stolen Ife terracotta head returned to Nigeria by The Netherlands

BBNaija: Ike Onyema to release a tell-all book on relationship with Mercy Eke

Actress, Chidimma of the Aneke twins dragged on social media for saying men…

”900k paid” – Comedian Ebiye reveals as he finally clears car debt after being…

Bisi Alimi and husband celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

Anita Joseph shares touching story of how her husband helped her when she…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More