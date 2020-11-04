US Elections: Tee Billz drags actress Rita Edochie after she prayed Trump wins

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By GONA

Tiwa Savage’s ex-hubby, Tee Billz has come for veteran actress, Rita Edochie over her prayers for Donald Trump.

The Info NG reports that Tee Billz called Rita “delusional” after she begged God to make Trump win the ongoing US Presidential elections.

Recall that we earlier reported that she took to her Instagram page to make the post.

She wrote;

“GOD ALMIGHTY DO ME THIS FAVOUR PLEASE.
TRUMP MUST WIN THIS ELECTION.
IF NOT FOR ANYTHING FATHER, FOR THE SAKE OF CHRISTIANS ALL OVER THE WORLD.
YOUR SON TRUMP IS A CHRISTIAN AND YOU KNOW YOUR REASON FOR BRINGING HIM TO BE THE PRESIDENT OF AMERICA.
GOD ALMIGHY”

However, Tee Billz joined Nigerians to drag her as he took to his Instagram page to knock her off.

He wrote; “@ritaedochie you’re delusional ma!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@ritaedochie you’re delusional ma!

A post shared by Billz Vizion 👁 (@teebillz323) on

