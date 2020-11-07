TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I didn’t steal anybody’s husband -Ruth Kadiri blasts troll who…

SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’…

My blessing will not pass me by this year – Cee C cries…

BBNaija: Those of you hating on me over my appointment will die…

Billionaire, Femi Otedola reveals who will inherit his business…

BBNaija’s Vee Reacts After She Was Ridiculed For Not Getting…

BBNaija: Ike Onyema spotted with Kimoprah after break-up with…

I spend over N1billion anytime I visit my jeweler -Davido brags

Citation: One day, my sister, Temi Otedola, is going to be the…

US Elections: ‘We did it Joe’ | VP-Elect Kamala Harris calls president-elect Biden to celebrate election victory (Video)

News
By San

Vice President-elect of the United States, Kamala Harris shared a video of her calling to congratulate Joe Biden after the US presidential election was called for the Democratic candidate.

‘We did it Joe,’ Harris says, while apparently out on a walk with her husband with a heavy presence of the State Security personnel. ‘You’re going to be the next president of the United States.

READ ALSO: Barack Obama congratulates Joe Biden as he becomes president-elect of the United States

READ ALSO

Barack Obama congratulates Joe Biden as he becomes…

Universities could remain closed for years -ASUU warns

Harris shared the clip of the special moment shortly after she and Biden both tweeted their acceptance of their victory in this year’s contest.

Harris – the highest-ranking woman in the history of the US government – wrote: ‘This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I didn’t steal anybody’s husband -Ruth Kadiri blasts troll who accused her of…

SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’ – Nigerian…

My blessing will not pass me by this year – Cee C cries out after…

BBNaija: Those of you hating on me over my appointment will die – Nengi…

Billionaire, Femi Otedola reveals who will inherit his business when he dies

BBNaija’s Vee Reacts After She Was Ridiculed For Not Getting Endorsement Deals…

BBNaija: Ike Onyema spotted with Kimoprah after break-up with Mercy (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

US Elections: ‘We did it Joe’ | VP-Elect Kamala Harris calls president-elect…

Barack Obama congratulates Joe Biden as he becomes president-elect of the United…

Police invite Kannywood actress, Sadau Rahama for inciting blasphemous comments…

‘When we were doing hide and seek’ – Toyin Abraham says as she…

Daddy Freeze agrees with Reno Omokri on what he said about Nigerian ladies and…

Actor, Mike Ezuruonye has a message for those who spend money to impress people…

Bride price is only paid for virgins scripturally – Reno Omokri

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More