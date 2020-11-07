US Elections: ‘We did it Joe’ | VP-Elect Kamala Harris calls president-elect Biden to celebrate election victory (Video)
Vice President-elect of the United States, Kamala Harris shared a video of her calling to congratulate Joe Biden after the US presidential election was called for the Democratic candidate.
‘We did it Joe,’ Harris says, while apparently out on a walk with her husband with a heavy presence of the State Security personnel. ‘You’re going to be the next president of the United States.
READ ALSO: Barack Obama congratulates Joe Biden as he becomes president-elect of the United States
READ ALSO
Harris shared the clip of the special moment shortly after she and Biden both tweeted their acceptance of their victory in this year’s contest.
Harris – the highest-ranking woman in the history of the US government – wrote: ‘This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES