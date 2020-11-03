#USDecides: Kanye West reveals this is his first time of voting

American rapper and billionaire, Kanye West has revealed this will be his first time of voting in the US elections.

The rapper who is also contesting to be the 46th president of the United States took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday to make this revelation.

He tweeted: “God is so good . Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

However, the major contenders in the US Presidential election which is ongoing are incumbent president, Donald Trump and former Vice President, Joe Biden.