Uti Nwachuwku gives reasons Christians should stop saying Amen to prayers said while speaking in tongues

Media personality, Uti Nwachukwu is of the opinion that ”speaking in tongues” in the Christian community has been so abused because it is so easy to ”fake.”

In a Twitter thread he shared monday evening, November 23, the actor and former reality TV star, appealed to Christians to stop saying amen to prayers done by clergymen who speak in tongues unless they interpret the prayers being offered.

Read his thread below

”I find it sooo weird that a LOT of Christians speak in tongues, But till today I have not met ONE person that can interprete the tongues. Afterall the Bible(1Cor12 V10) says Holy Spirit gifts some with tongues and others with interpretation? Where are the INTERPRETERS?

Speaking in tongues has been abused so much in the Christian community because its SOOO EASY TO FAKE IT. Its way more difficult to fake interpretation so they emphasise of speaking! Its so bad that you are made to feel like an infidel if you can’t speak in tongues! Whyyy???

Please I beg u,IF U DO NOT UNDERSTAND whAt is being prayed in tongues,DO NOT SAY AMEN A prayer is a contract o! Don’t forget Jacob stole Esau’s Blessings and was still God’s own Protect yourself! Ur MOG might be sayin-Transfer all their blessings to me U go come agree say amen

Afterall, would you sign a ‘supposed’ life changing contract in a foreign Language that you can’t understand without an Interpreter present? So why would you say amen to a prophecy and declaration that sounds like gibberish to you ? Anyway na revelation wey I receive i de yan

Anyone who speaks in a tongue edifies themselves,but the one who prophesies edifies the church I wld like every one of u to speak in tongues,but I would rather have u prophesy. The one who prophesies is greater than the one who speaks in tongues,UNLESS someone interprets

1COR14(V6) Now, brothers and sisters, if I come to you and speak in tongues, what good will I be to you, unless I bring you some revelation or knowledge or prophecy or word of instruction? ?? So will some pray publicly in tongues and you shout amen?? Do you knw wht they saying?

1Cor14(V9) Unless you speak intelligible words with your tongue, how will anyone know what you are saying? You will just be speaking into the air. Undoubtedly there are all sorts of languages in the world, yet none of them is without meaning. If then I do not grasp the meaning-

of wht someone is saying,I am a foreigner to the speaker,and the speaker is a foreigner to me Since u are eager for gifts of the Spirit,try to excel in those that build up the church For this reason the one who speaks in a tongue shld pray that they may interpret what they say

WISDOM IS PROFITABLE! STOP SAYING AMEN TO PRAYERS AND DECLARATIONS MADE IN TONGUES THAT U DO NOT UNDERSTAND STOP FAKING TONGUES. IF U HAVE NOT BEEN GIFTED, KEEP ASKING.SEEKING AND KNOCKING. STOP THE DECEIT OF GOD’S CHILDREN SO SAYS THE LORD OUR GOD. – THE END