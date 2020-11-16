Veteran Actor, Tony Umez celebrates 21st wedding anniversary with wife

Veteran Nollywood actress, Tony Umez is celebrating his 21st wedding anniversary with his wife, Patsy Umez.

Taking to Instagram to share adorable photos from the celebration of their anniversary, the 56 year old wrote;

“Happy 21 Years Wedding Anniversary to Me & Mine. You’ve been a blessing to me and God bless the day i found YOU. LOVE YOU ETERNALLY”

See some photos below;

Fans and friends have bombarded his wedding anniversary post to fecilitate with the actor and his wife.

See some comments below;

@charles_okocha wrote “Hapy anniversary king”

@monalisacode wrote “Your bestie from long time.. more bliss Tee”

@khadikadiran wrote “May you both bless with joy and happiness forever happy anniversary”

@iroko_critic wrote “First time I’m seeing Tony’s real life durling”