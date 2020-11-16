TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House…

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

The price of Late Ginimbi’s ‘Versace’ coffin…

‘Someone needs to delete the song on my phone’…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s…

‘Give my daughter diamonds, i have money’ -Davido…

‘I ruined 2 marriages’ – Kemi Olunloyo boasts…

BBNaija: The Moment BBNaija’s Erica showed off her amazing…

‘I spent my savings, took loan to vote you’ — lady tackles Laycon…

Veteran Actor, Tony Umez celebrates 21st wedding anniversary with wife

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Veteran Nollywood actress, Tony Umez is celebrating his 21st wedding anniversary with his wife, Patsy Umez.

Taking to Instagram to share adorable photos from the celebration of their anniversary, the 56 year old wrote;

“Happy 21 Years Wedding Anniversary to Me & Mine. You’ve been a blessing to me and God bless the day i found YOU. LOVE YOU ETERNALLY”

READ ALSO

How Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba and wife, Brunella…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s…

See some photos below;

Fans and friends have bombarded his wedding anniversary post to fecilitate with the actor and his wife.

See some comments below;

@charles_okocha wrote “Hapy anniversary king”

@monalisacode wrote “Your bestie from long time.. more bliss Tee”

@khadikadiran wrote “May you both bless with joy and happiness forever happy anniversary”

@iroko_critic wrote “First time I’m seeing Tony’s real life durling”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House Without Marrying Her…

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

The price of Late Ginimbi’s ‘Versace’ coffin revealed

‘Someone needs to delete the song on my phone’ -BBNaija Dorathy…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s traditional wedding…

‘Give my daughter diamonds, i have money’ -Davido brags

‘I ruined 2 marriages’ – Kemi Olunloyo boasts on social media

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko allegedly proposes to 7th wife

We are unique in our own way – Tolanibaj has a message for those comparing…

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs celebrate 35th wedding anniversary

Singer, Kizz Daniel’s sudden weight loss raises suspicions on social media

New Mercedes Benz Hearse Carrying Ginimbi’s Body To Cemetery Involved In…

Veteran Actor, Tony Umez celebrates 21st wedding anniversary with wife

AY Comedian Stole The Show At Williams Uchemba’s Traditional Wedding With…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More