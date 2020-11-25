Video of Bobrisky and his “mystery lover” in a hotel room surface Online

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky once again is currently making rounds on social media. The self-acclaimed king of social media took to Snapchat to share a video of himself and his mystery lover in bed in a hotell. In the video, the man refused to reveal his face as the cross-dresser tried to introduce him to his fans on Snapchat.

In related news, Bobrisky has disclosed that he has been added to the list of filters on the popular social media app, Snapchat.

The controversial slay queen who took to his verified Instagram page to share the new achievement with his fans and followers, seized the opportunity to brag about his new found fame. See What his filter looks like here: Bobrisky brags as he gets his filter on Snapchat