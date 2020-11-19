Videos from Peter and Paul Okoye birthdays as they celebrate separately with family and close friends

On Wednesday, November 18, Twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye of the defunct music group, PSquare, turned a year older.

Since they went their separate ways in 2017, they have individually celebrated their birthdays and have never acknowledged each other on social media.

Yesterday wasn’t any different as they refused to celebrate each other on their social media pages and also celebrated their birthday separately.

Peter celebrated his with his wife Lola and some close friends at his home while Paul celebrated his with his friends and his older brother, Jude Okoye.

See videos from their birthday celebrations below

The likes of Ikechuwku and Lola Okoye have however called on the twin brothers to settle their differences.