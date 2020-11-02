WAEC to release 2020 SSCE results today

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


The West African Examination Council (WAEC) in a statement announced on Sunday night that the results of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be released today, 2nd November.

The result which will be released online, will be available from 10.30 am, the exam body revealed.

Below is a tweet from WAEC official Twitter handle;

According to the national officer of the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), in Nigeria Patrick Areghan, 1,549,731 candidates in 19,119 schools wrote the exam in August.

See also; Check out Yemi Alade’s response to a man who said her songs aren’t as popular as other artistes’

Recall that the exam was nearly cancelled owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

