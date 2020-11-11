Wahala for who no wish me Happy Birthday – DJ Cuppy says as she celebrates 28th birthday (Photo)

Florence Otedola AKA DJ Cuppy has taken to social Media to drop some photos for her 28th birthday.

The billionaire daughter captioned photos she uploaded on Twitter with an hilarious tweet, ”Wahala for who no wish me a Happy 28th Birthday.”

See below;

Wahala for who no wish me a Happy 28th Birthday! 🎈🎂💕 #CuppyDay pic.twitter.com/XCaygah9Iq — #OriginalCopy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) November 10, 2020

Ahead of her 28th birthday, DJ Cuppy bought an expensive necklace for herself.

She took to her Instagram page and posted a video of herself gushing in excitement when the dealer finally delivered her necklace to her.

Fans have taken to social media to celebrate with Cuppy Day trending on Twitter.

Some fans are also looking out for what are billionaire father, Femi Otedola will give her as birthday gift.