Watch as Toyin Abraham leads music session at the wake keep of Iyabo Ojo’s mum (videos)

NollywoodSocial Media drama
By OluA

Popular Yoruba actress Iyabo Ojo held a wake keep session in honour of her mum, Mrs Victoria Olubunmi Fetuga on Thursday night at her home in Desiree Osunshina Megamound Estate, Lekki County and actress Toyin Abraham was among the Nollywood stars that supported her all through.

Toyin Abraham was seen in a video leading a praise and worship session at the occasion and ensured she supported and stood by her friend all through, even after she had gone to spend two days with her after the sudden death of Mrs Olubunmi Fetuga.

Recall that on the 21st of November, 2020, 42-year-old Iyabo Ojo lost her mum and later announced burial arrangement a few days after.

Below are some of the videos from the wake keep;

 

