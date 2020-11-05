TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen, Ola pens down the sad…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia…

US Election: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo shares the challenges she’s facing with the…

US Election: Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie wants Donald Trump…

BBNaija’s Dorathy receives a Benz gift from her fans on her…

Check out how Davido and Chioma celebrated Ifeanyi’s 1st…

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By GONA
BBNaija Lockdown: Erica and Laycon spark dating rumour (Video)

A video showing how Erica Nlewedim snubbed Laycon at Dorathy’s 24th birthday bash is making the rounds online.

In the video, Erica focused on Dorathy while Laycon smiled at her, expecting her to look at his side but she never did.

The Info NG recalls that Erica was kicked out of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown Reality TV house, after she had a messy fight with Laycon.

READ ALSO

Laycon still likes Erica – Fans react as Laycon stares…

BBNaija: The moment Laycon and Mercy Eke met for the first…

After her disqualification, Laycon won the grand prize.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

How Reality star, Erica completely ignored Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday party… #BBNaija

A post shared by Charming Magazine (@thecharmingmagazine) on

See some reactions below: “She’s still behaving like a child”

“She’s really an actress, all that acting… and for what?”

“Please it’s natural to look at whoever is talking to the celebrant at the moment ND Erica was being overly dramatic We all do that when the person we hate is close by so it was amusing ND he was watching with more interest if u DNT understand what I just said FEM!”

“Well she threatened to kill him anywhere she see him. Guy is just doing face so she wont drink that Gordon’s on the TV and stab him.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community For Forgiveness,…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen, Ola pens down the sad story of her life…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia hypes daughter,…

US Election: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!” –…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo shares the challenges she’s facing with the government…

US Election: Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie wants Donald Trump to win, prays to…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Stunning photos of Queen Joy Ebhodaghe, Nigeria’s Rep at The Miss globe…

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

See the beautiful lady Caroline Danjuma’s former husband, Musa is dating

They preach to me about repentance but come to my DM to beg for money’ –…

Laycon still likes Erica – Fans react as Laycon stares hard at Erica at…

“Nigerian men cannot shift any womb” – Lady claims they only make…

BBNaija: The moment Laycon and Mercy Eke met for the first time (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More