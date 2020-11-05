Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

A video showing how Erica Nlewedim snubbed Laycon at Dorathy’s 24th birthday bash is making the rounds online.

In the video, Erica focused on Dorathy while Laycon smiled at her, expecting her to look at his side but she never did.

The Info NG recalls that Erica was kicked out of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown Reality TV house, after she had a messy fight with Laycon.

After her disqualification, Laycon won the grand prize.

Watch the video below:

See some reactions below: “She’s still behaving like a child”

“She’s really an actress, all that acting… and for what?”

“Please it’s natural to look at whoever is talking to the celebrant at the moment ND Erica was being overly dramatic We all do that when the person we hate is close by so it was amusing ND he was watching with more interest if u DNT understand what I just said FEM!”

“Well she threatened to kill him anywhere she see him. Guy is just doing face so she wont drink that Gordon’s on the TV and stab him.”