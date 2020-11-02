TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
Watch the Moment, Ada Ameh stopped crying after burying her daughter to dance to her favorite Patoranking song (VIDEO)

Distraught Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh is doing all she can to get through the pain of losing her only child who passed away a few weeks ago.

Thankfully, close friends and colleagues are doing their best to ensure that she is managing her grief in the best way possible.  Recently, actress Empress Njamah, who seems to be around the grieving woman, took to her official Instagram page to share a video of Ada dancing to Patoranking’s hit song, Abule.

According to Empress, Ada stopped crying in the middle of the night after she started playing her favorite song.

The video showed Ada smiling as she danced before the people around her. At a point when she wanted to do a dance step, she fell on the bed, making the people with her laugh.

Watch the video below:

