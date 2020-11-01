We have failed our children – Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, in a recent statement raised alarm of parents failing their children.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ engagement with 77 district heads, religious and community leaders from the 23 Local Government Areas of Kaduna State on Saturday October 31, the Minister stated that parents have failed their children by not instilling same values they had in them.

Ahmed said;

“We are calling the attention of parents that we have failed our children in the sense that the kind of values we use to have is no more. “We need to remind ourselves that our children need to be upright and that this criminality going on, on daily basis, is not for their benefits and the benefit of the state and country.”

Commenting on the state of security in the country, the Minister appreciated the Kaduna state government for managing security issues in the state. She also disclosed that the federal government has created a N75 billion entrepreneurship support fund, to enable youth in the country grow their businesses and be economically independent.