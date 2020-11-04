TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen, Ola pens down the sad…

You are still doing follow follow – Fans react as Ozo and…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia…

US Election: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo shares the challenges she’s facing with the…

BBNaija star Mercy Eke confirms she is married, reveals she broke…

We went for a party & my his friends told me to kneel down for them -Ladies share terrible breakup stories on Twitter

Social Media drama
By San

A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to call on ladies to share their breakup experiences in order to gather a social survey for a write up she was developing. The stories were chilly and one would imagine what ladies go through in their respective relationships. One of the stories that struck us the most is that of a ldy who said friends of her ex-boyfriend asked her to kneel down for them at an event but she refused.

We went to a party,his friends asked me to kneel down for them. I refused because I thought it wasn’t necessary. On our way home,he slapped my face,pressed the center lock of his car. Broke my phone and dropped me on the the road very late at night.

Read more cold experiences from ladies below:

READ ALSO

Nigerian Boy spotted sitting outside a hospital in order to…

Hilarious reactions from Nigerians as videos of the new SWAT…

I left when I realised everything that had to happen in our relationship was dependent on what his mother said. One time they had to come to my house for an occasion, after they left he called me to say ” my mother said your mother did not dress well for the occassion” I froze.

Another user revealed how she lost her pregnancy due to her toxic partner:

We were engaged, i was pregnant. He’d abuse me verbally and watch me cry all day.. He was cheating with different girls, my friends inclusive… He locked me indoor one time, seized my phone, chatted with almost all my friends, insulted some, blocked some…

Read the full thread for more stories:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community For Forgiveness,…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable – Simi…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen, Ola pens down the sad story of her life…

You are still doing follow follow – Fans react as Ozo and Nengi were…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia hypes daughter,…

US Election: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!” –…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

OAP, Toolz launches clothing line

BBNaija star Mercy Eke confirms she is married, reveals she broke up with Ike…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen, Ola pens down the sad story of her life…

‘He has impressed me and i will vote for him’ – Daddy Freeze…

‘I want justice for my brother’s death’ – BBNaija star,…

Nigerian Boy spotted sitting outside a hospital in order to get light for his…

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable – Simi…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More