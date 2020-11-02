We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate – Ike Hits Back At Mercy Eke After Calling Him Useless

Reality TV star Ike Onyema has hit back hard at Mercy Eke after she allegedly classified him as a very useless man, dumping him for another man.

Mercy Eke in a post shaded Ike as she advises ladies to dump their men when they realize they are very useless to the point that nothing can be done with them. Read post below: “Mrs H” – Mercy Eke writes as photo of her with mystery man surfaces

Ike on the other hand indirectly reacting to Mercy’s post said he was taught to give his used toys to the less unfortunate and that is exactly what he did.

The two have allegedly ended their one-year relationship and are just shading each other indirectly on social media but some fans believe they are just clout chasing.

See screenshot below;