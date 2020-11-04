TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children…

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate –…

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After…

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community…

Watch the Moment Bereaved Mother, Ada Ameh stopped crying to…

Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable…

Regina Daniels’s exotic bathroom photo gets fans talking

Weeks after appointment, BBNaija star, Laycon shower’s praises on Gov., Dapo Abiodun

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
laycon-ogun-youth-ambassador

Few weeks after he was appointed as the youth ambassador by Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun,  BBNaija season 5 winner, Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe has taken to his official Instagram page to shower praises on the governor for the great work he is doing.

According to Laycon, the youths are not only the future of the Nation but also the present. Hence the reason why they should start making impact to trail the right path for a better tomorrow.

In his words;

READ ALSO

DJ Neptune set to release ‘Nobody’ remix…

Vee reveals she didn’t plan to get into a relationship on…

“We the youths are no longer just the future of the Nation, we are also the present and we must strive to make impact… Ogun state is on the right path with the involvement of youths in the state affairs… I commend His Excellency; Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR (@dapoabiodunmfr) for the great work he’s doing in Ogun State… Omo Ogun Ise Ya”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children equally

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate – Ike Hits Back At…

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After She Shared New…

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community For Forgiveness,…

Watch the Moment Bereaved Mother, Ada Ameh stopped crying to dance to her…

Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

“Are you being delibrately stupid?”, Nigerians come for actress,…

US Election: Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie wants Donald Trump to win, prays to…

Bbnaija’s Dorathy Celebrates 25th Birthday With Mouthwatering Photos And A…

Ike Onyema opens up on breakup with Mercy Eke, says ‘I am FREE’

US Election: Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany goes spiritual with…

US election: Kanye West admits defeat and vows to run for president in 2024

Cardi B smokes three cigarettes at once while watching election (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More