Weeks after appointment, BBNaija star, Laycon shower’s praises on Gov., Dapo Abiodun

Few weeks after he was appointed as the youth ambassador by Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, BBNaija season 5 winner, Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe has taken to his official Instagram page to shower praises on the governor for the great work he is doing.

According to Laycon, the youths are not only the future of the Nation but also the present. Hence the reason why they should start making impact to trail the right path for a better tomorrow.

In his words;

“We the youths are no longer just the future of the Nation, we are also the present and we must strive to make impact… Ogun state is on the right path with the involvement of youths in the state affairs… I commend His Excellency; Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR (@dapoabiodunmfr) for the great work he’s doing in Ogun State… Omo Ogun Ise Ya”