We’ve a long way to go, if BBNaija stars get state government appointments – Nigerian Lecturer

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

A Nigerian lecturer, Dipo Awojide, has condemned the recent appointments of BBNaija stars into political offices.

Recall that on Friday, November 6, the Bayelsa state governor, Duoye Diri, appointed BBNaija lockdown housemates, Nengi and TrikyTee as his Senior Special Assistants.

Reacting to the development, popular Nigerian lecturer, Dipo said such appointments show that Nigeria has a long way to go.

He wrote:

”I like many of these BBNaija folks but I don’t know why many of you are celebrating state governments dishing out Senior Special Assistant appointments. SSA on what exactly? And why? Do these reality tv stars have the qualification and competence? We’ve got a long long way to go.”

 

