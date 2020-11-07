‘When we were doing hide and seek’ – Toyin Abraham says as she shares epic throwback photo with husband

Famous Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has shared an epic throwback photo she took with her husband few years ago, before they got married.

According to Toyin, she took the picture with her husband, Kola Ajeyemi when they were dating secretly.

Captioning the hilarious photo on Instagram, the mother of one wrote;

“When we were still hiding from you people… Bojú bojú eh! Olórò ń bọ̀ … Anyway, my people, it’s the weekend! Relieve the stress, be happy and go laugh yourself out at the cinema with Fate of Alakada. It’s funny, informative and highly therapeutic. It’s definitely the best way to unwind this weekend. Love y’all”

See some comments the photo generated online;

@preencess_vicky wrote “Wow! So much transformation in both of you.. Shows the happiness & peace of mind you share. God will continue to bless your union”

@damm.ylove wrote “Aunty toyin kini eleyi bayi Thank God we don’t look like wat we have being through”

@thrift_pool wrote ” God has been so good to you both.”