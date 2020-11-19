‘Why Christians in Nigeria should not celebrate Christmas’ – Daddy Freeze

Popular Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze took to Instagram to give reasons why Christians in Nigeria should not celebrate Christmas.

According to Daddy Freeze, celebrating Christmas and not celebrating other Nigerian Festivals is like slavery.

Speaking further, the 44 year old explained that Egungun Festival, New yam festival and other festivals is meant to be celebrated by Nigerians while the Romans, Europeans are to celebrate their own festival which is Christmas.

“Many are products of Neo colonialism, mistaking slave traditions for spirituality! As long as you worship European versions of African faiths, black lives can never matter! ~FRZ #DaddyFreeze #FreeTheSheeple” Daddy Freeze wrote;

See how some Nigerians are reacting to this;

itz_femibabs wrote “Celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus is paganism? If dem nor pray for this man, One Day Daddy Freeze will say there is no God!!! who wants to bet”

elsonmorali wrote “By the way if you read well, you’ll find out that he didn’t ask you not to celebrate Christmas. He’s only asking when you’ll begin to celebrate the gods of your ancestors”

edu_charlie_ wrote “if your dear preacher understands the concept of inculturation he wouldn’t be making such fallacious statement. It is true that there’s no mention of the actual date of Christ birth in the Bible however, the church decided to commemorate the birth of Jesus as a holiday. It was formally known as the Feast of the Nativity. Pope Julius I chose Dec 25th. The idea was to adopt and “absorb” the traditions of the pagan Saturnalia festival, in that, the pagan tradition of the Saturnalia was christianized. In doing so, the church did not take away their tradition of paganism but inculturated Christianity into their practice. So basically, you have a tradition but instead of practicing it the way of the old (paganism) you practice it the new way (Christianity). Have you ever wonder why the Ohafia War dance stopped using actual human head for the Dance? That is called inculturation. Oga don’t believe it because a “celebrity” said it, think for yourself.”