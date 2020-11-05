TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community…

“Nigerian men cannot shift any womb” – Lady claims…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia…

Check out how Davido and Chioma celebrated Ifeanyi’s 1st…

Laycon still likes Erica – Fans react as Laycon stares hard…

BBNaija: The moment Laycon and Mercy Eke met for the first time…

They preach to me about repentance but come to my DM to beg for…

‘Why i am not pregnant yet’ – Actress, Lizzy Anjorin opens up

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
lizzy-anjorin-1

Popular Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has opened on the reasons why she is not pregnant yet since she got married four months ago.

According to the controversial actress, she needed to address the issue of people accusing her to be pregnant.

Sharing a video on Instagram where she did a thorough explanation of how her husband sustained a minor home injury and it affected his manhood, Lizzy Anjorin disclosed that the doctor advised that he does not make use of his manhood for the next few months.

READ ALSO

Lizzy Anjorin flaunts cheque of N10m wedding gift she got…

They are jealous your husband pampers you – Uche…

Although many people think the business woman was being sarcastic with her explanation, especially when she mentioned that men who wants to take the role of her husband till he his fine, should send applications.

Captioning her video, Lizzy wrote;

“NOTING DEY WORK FOR THIS COUNTRY AGAIN,EVEN MR LAWAL 🎤 FAILED PEPPER TEST EXCEPT SOYOYO & IRUNMIJOLO ”

Watch the full video below;

View this post on Instagram

NOTING DEY WORK FOR THIS COUNTRY AGAIN,EVEN MR LAWAL 🎤 FAILED PEPPER TEST EXCEPT SOYOYO & IRUNMIJOLO 😃😀😄😃😀 . SKIN = SOYOYO/PONMON FUNFUN FULL KITS . HAIR = IRUNMIJOLO FULL KITS . .Ogbona felifeli… . PONMON FUNFUN Chaiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii O whitening danudanu . *.Office Number = 07055555861 . ********************************** ANJORIN ELIZABETH IBUKUNOLU ACCT NO: 6010150321 FIDELITY BANK… ************************************ * Office Address= LIZZY  ANJORIN CLOTHINGS  ROAD 5, SUITE i323, IKOTA SHOPPING COMPLEX, VGC LEKKI, LAGOS *********************************** *.HAVE YOU TESTED  DANDRUFF JAM AGBAKO 4 HAIR CARE  OR  SOYOYO MEGA WHITENING GLOW 4 SKIN ?? . *********************************** *RAIN PRODUCTS : SOUL, CORE, RED . ********************************** All this products will make you FLAWLESS & YOUNGER .***************** .HERBAL HAIR CARE ———————————— 1,Dandruff jam AGBAKO Shampoo . 2,Dandruff jam AGBAKO Oil . 3,Dandruff jam AGBAKO Serum . 4,Dandruff jam AGBAKO  Hair treatment 2mins wash ( small / big size )4 curling hair, straight hair , bold hair, natural hair 5, Dandruff  jam AGBAKO Hair cream and herbal treatments ( small / big) 6, Dandruff jam AGBAKO (Sweet dream) (The smell will make your partner body  dey do winniwinni😁😉) 7, Dandruff jam AGBAKO . ORGANIC WHITENING SKIN PRODUCTS ————————————- 1,SOYOYO Body cream 2, FOKOMON Soap 3, OPONDELE Body oil 4, SHIKOKO 4 Dark knuckles 5, FUNFUN DELE Honey scrub 6,STRETCH MARKS ERASER 7,FRESH TOMATOES FACE WASH 8, ELEYINJU EGE FACE SERUM 9, LA"FAVO

A post shared by MRS LIZZY ANJORIN LAWAL (@lizzyanjorin_original) on

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community For Forgiveness,…

“Nigerian men cannot shift any womb” – Lady claims they only make…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia hypes daughter,…

Check out how Davido and Chioma celebrated Ifeanyi’s 1st birthday…

Laycon still likes Erica – Fans react as Laycon stares hard at Erica at…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

‘Why i am not pregnant yet’ – Actress, Lizzy Anjorin opens up

Mercy Aigbe wins the heart of many Nigerians with her new TV show

Stunning photos of Queen Joy Ebhodaghe, Nigeria’s Rep at The Miss globe…

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

See the beautiful lady Caroline Danjuma’s former husband, Musa is dating

They preach to me about repentance but come to my DM to beg for money’ –…

Laycon still likes Erica – Fans react as Laycon stares hard at Erica at…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More