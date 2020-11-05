‘Why i am not pregnant yet’ – Actress, Lizzy Anjorin opens up

Popular Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has opened on the reasons why she is not pregnant yet since she got married four months ago.
According to the controversial actress, she needed to address the issue of people accusing her to be pregnant.
Sharing a video on Instagram where she did a thorough explanation of how her husband sustained a minor home injury and it affected his manhood, Lizzy Anjorin disclosed that the doctor advised that he does not make use of his manhood for the next few months.
Although many people think the business woman was being sarcastic with her explanation, especially when she mentioned that men who wants to take the role of her husband till he his fine, should send applications.
Captioning her video, Lizzy wrote;
“NOTING DEY WORK FOR THIS COUNTRY AGAIN,EVEN MR LAWAL 🎤 FAILED PEPPER TEST EXCEPT SOYOYO & IRUNMIJOLO ”
Watch the full video below;
NOTING DEY WORK FOR THIS COUNTRY AGAIN,EVEN MR LAWAL 🎤 FAILED PEPPER TEST EXCEPT SOYOYO & IRUNMIJOLO
