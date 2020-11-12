‘Why i will not advice anyone on when to loose their virginity’ – Toke Makinwa

Controversial OAP, Toke Makinwa has given reasons why she will never advice anyone on when to loose their virginity.

The 36 year old who told her followers to always ask questions via comment section on her social media pages, was asked to talk about her first se*ual experience.

According to Toke in the new episode of her Vlog, ‘Toke Moments’ on YouTube, she lost her virginity at a very tender age and this is something she is not proud of.

Although Toke pleaded with her fans not to judge her, she further disclosed that she lost her virginity at the tender of 13 to a male student in her secondary school.

Toke’s however advised people to follow their mind and decide on their own whenever they wish to loose their virginity.

Watch video below;