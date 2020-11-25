‘Williams Uchemba Is A Yahoo Boy, I Pity His New Wife’- Alleged Former Girlfriend Accuses Actor

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has been taking some serious hit since he walked down the aisle with his beau, Brunella Oscar on Saturday.  Since the glamourous wedding took place, the former child actor’s personality has been shrouded in scandals masterminded by social media users.

Firstly, one guy popped up to say the actor is a homosexual and in this fresh report, one lady who ostensibly dated the actor in the past has said Uche is a cyber fraudster (scammer). The young lady named Chizzy Sylva said it’s only a matter of time before Brunella Oscar realized this fact.

Aside from that, the young lady also branded a big flirt who only used the wedding to cover up his bad deeds. See full post.

