Williams Uchemba releases pre-wedding photos, announces wedding date

NollywoodNews
By OluA

Nollywood actor and comedian Williams Uchemba today shared his pre-wedding photos, as he announced he’ll be getting married on November 21.

Recall that the former child actor trended on the internet after he announced two weeks ago that he was engaged and he introduced his wife to be to the world. He added that he has a wedding to plan.

See also; Williams Uchemba proposes to his long time girlfriend (Video)

Well, it is now official that his wedding ceremony will be taking place one week from today.

See photos;

See also; “Mark Angel should reveal the source of Emmanuella’s income she used to build a house for her mother” – Kemi Olunloyo

William Uchemba is known for his funny characters in movies and he also shares comic videos via his social media handles.

