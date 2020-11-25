You Are Wonderful And Amazing – Laycon Sends A Message To Erica (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

BBNaija season 5 winner Laycon has sent an encouraging message to former fellow housemate Erica telling her how wonderful and amazing she is.

We all know Laycon and Erica are not the kinds of friends they used to be at the beginning of the reality show but he always shows her love at any given opportunity.

Asked what message he has for Erica during an interview, Laycon only encouraged his ‘friend’ talking about how wonderful and amazing she is.

According to him, she’s who she is and will grow very well because she’s amazing and wonderful showering her with so many accolades.

video below;

