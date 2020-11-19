‘You can’t be a billionaire’ – Troll attacks BBNaija Laycon

A troll identified as @TheRealEbony4 on twitter has attacked Big Brother Naija season 5 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe for talking about being a billionaire someday.

This comes after the rapper made positive affirmation to himself about his wish to become a billionaire.

According to @TheRealEbony4, Laycon can not be a billionaire by just tweeting about it or by wishing. She added that becoming a billionaire is not by magic but by hard work.

“Is not by writing it on social media .. Hard work is required to be a billionaire you can’t be a billionaire by magic or by just writing it on social media and somebody saying amen to it

Its by hard work……” she tweeted

@niyoswiss also wrote “No leave am make he think sey Naso them go Dey dash am money and car every year…after this year u don fade oga”

See their conversation below;