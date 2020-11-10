‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions trail Simi’s new look on social media

Popular Nigerian sensational singer, Simi has got social media buzzing with the photos she shared of her new look.

In the photos, the mother of one who is obviously enjoying motherhood caught the attention of many with her new hairstyle which looks clearly like dreadlocks.

Also, the 32 year old was looking very different with a more fleshy body and this especially left room for people to ask if she is pregnant again.

See the photos below;

Simi’s fans and celebrity friends however stormed her comment section to express their thoughts about the new look.

See some comments below;

@iamkehni wrote “You don get Belle again ne”

@sharon.e.wealth wrote “You look so pretty”

@thatlagosgirl wrote “Ah, look at your hair already”

@banny_special wrote “Momma is adding weight”

@ashimolwo wrote “Abeg dis girl don give birth at all shall looking so cool”

@iam_khriz wrote “Omo simi dan dey fat o”

@firstclassamebo wrote “Kunle go soon load you number 2 just now”

@wunmi__king wrote “Eeeehhh God. Mummy Adejare please be calming down ooo”