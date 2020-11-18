TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to Lola Omotayo’s birthday message to her…

‘Tummy Going Down Gradually’- See The Amazing Weight…

Regina Daniels reacts to rumours that her husband is about to…

Nigerians react as Mercy Johnson takes her 6 months old baby…

When will you guys get married? – Billionaire Femi Otedola…

‘Oga tuck your manhood in’ – Timaya disgraced…

Emanuella gives a tour of house built for her mother (Video)

Dino Melaye reacts to allegations that he bought his 11 year old…

Photos from Mr Ibu 60th Birthday Party

You don’t have to like me but don’t insult me – Erica warns haters

Entertainment
By San

Reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim has sent a resounding warning to her haters not to insult her. The former BBnaija Lockdown housemate decried how social media trolls flood her DMs with insults and negative comments because of her opinions that are contrary to theirs.

“You don’t have to agree with me but don’t insult me, where do we draw the line between criticism and drags?” She queried on her social media page on Wednesday night.

READ ALSO

“I Thought I Would Be A Millionaire And Be Married Before…

“My Daughter Is Given A Special Treatment At School Because…

READ ALSO: “I Thought I Would Be A Millionaire And Be Married Before 23” – Erica Tells Fans

While addressing the needless insults thrown at her, Erica disclosed that she does not just block anybody but those who are in the business of always hurling insults at her. “I only block people who insult me”

She ended her line of tweets by revealing that she loves everyone regardless of their label..*Whatever label means*

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to Lola Omotayo’s birthday message to her husband and his…

‘Tummy Going Down Gradually’- See The Amazing Weight Transformation Of Eniola…

Regina Daniels reacts to rumours that her husband is about to marry a 7th wife

Nigerians react as Mercy Johnson takes her 6 months old baby swimming

When will you guys get married? – Billionaire Femi Otedola reacts to loved…

‘Oga tuck your manhood in’ – Timaya disgraced on social media…

Emanuella gives a tour of house built for her mother (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

You don’t have to like me but don’t insult me – Erica warns…

“I Thought I Would Be A Millionaire And Be Married Before 23” – Erica Tells Fans

“My Daughter Is Given A Special Treatment At School Because Of Me” – Davido…

Why Do You Look Old, Hope You Are Happy – Fans Reacts To Photos Of 20yrs Old…

See Funke Akindele’s Reply To A Man Who Said She Will Die If She Undergoes…

Material things are becoming useless – Davido says, gives reason

Your efforts are part of the reasons people notice mine – Brymo apologises…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More