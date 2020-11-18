You don’t have to like me but don’t insult me – Erica warns haters

Reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim has sent a resounding warning to her haters not to insult her. The former BBnaija Lockdown housemate decried how social media trolls flood her DMs with insults and negative comments because of her opinions that are contrary to theirs.

“You don’t have to agree with me but don’t insult me, where do we draw the line between criticism and drags?” She queried on her social media page on Wednesday night.

While addressing the needless insults thrown at her, Erica disclosed that she does not just block anybody but those who are in the business of always hurling insults at her. “I only block people who insult me”

She ended her line of tweets by revealing that she loves everyone regardless of their label..*Whatever label means*