“You will die single if you are afraid of destroying other people’s relationships”- Lady sparks debate 

Social Media dramaLove and Relationship
By OluA

A lady has spark debate on social media after she took to the platform to give a piece of bizarre advice.

The lady identified as Alum Bae advised the youth not to be afraid to break up relationships and keep the man or woman to their self.

She wrote;

“You will die single if you are afraid of destroying other people’s relationships. Don’t pity anybody. Snatch and re-snatch until you settle. Remember your first heartbreak? How your bf/gf was taken? How you felt? The game doesn’t pity you. So don’t pity anybody! Be ruthless.”

While some people supported the statement, others were against the ideology.

