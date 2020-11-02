You’re a witch if your husband’s life doesn’t appreciate after marriage – Funke Adejumo (Video)

Nigerian author and pastor of the Agape Christian Ministries, Funke Adejumo has described women whose husband’s financial life fails to appreciate after their marriage as “witches”.

She made this known while speaking on the augmentative role women should play in their marriages during a recent church service.

During her sermon, Funke, who is married to Felix Adejumo, criticised women who she said often sit back, “pump babies”, and leave their man to pay bills.

“You cannot afford to be a nonentity, looking unto your husband before you buy bra. These are the things that remove dignity from a woman. The man helped you to bury your grandmother’s father’s son,” Adejumo said.

“He helped to do a wedding for your cousin’s father’s friend’s brother. Everything, one day he’s going to be tired. Do not allow your husband alone to pay the school fees. Contribute no matter how small.

“Do something with your life as a woman. You were created to add value. I add value to my marriage. My husband looked at me and said, ‘I want to be married to you eternally’. Stop being a beggarly wife.

Don’t be a drag or liability. If your husband’s life doesn’t appreciate after marriage, you’re a witch. Some of you are just sitting down, pumping out children, and doing nothing. No man wants a liability in his life.

“The number of children you have is the number of properties you should have so they won’t curse your memory.

“We’re binding the devil but there are things we need to tell ourselves as women. Stand up and take your place!”