‘You’re my ride or die’ – BBNaija ex housemate, Prince tells Dorathy on her birthday

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Prince and Dorathy

Big Brother Naija season 5 ex housemate, Prince took to Instagram to express his feelings and celebrate his fellow housemate Dorathy whose birthday is today.

According to Prince, although Dora is stubborn, she is still an amazing human being and a true definition of a Queen.

The Mr Nigeria also mentioned that he is happy to have met her and she is his ride or die.

In his words;

“Dear Dora,

God bless the day you were born, thank you for always being there for me, through thick and thin, when everyone thought I was weird and cold, you said I was perfect and brought out the child in me ..You are amazing and the True definition of a Queen…
I’m very happy to have met you (although you have coconut head)but you are my ride or die..Continue to age gracefully Happy Birthday My Tata”

 

Via Instagram
