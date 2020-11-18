Zlatan Ibile advises single ladies to dump any boyfriend who doesn’t spend on them

Nigerian indigenous singer and rapper, Zlatan Ibile in a recent statement has advised single ladies to dump their boyfriend if he fails to spend good money on them.

Zlatan Ibile some hours ago took to his official Instagram page to share his thoughts on ladies who are in such relationships where the guy does not spend on them.

According to the ‘Zanku’ crooner, a man who is not ready to spend should be dumped as there are many men outside who are looking for a lady to spend for.

He wrote:

IF YOUR BOYFRIEND NO DEY DEY DROP RABA 💰DUMP AM 😏 BOYS DEY WEY WAN GIVE YOU MONEY💰CHOP LIKE PALLIATIVE