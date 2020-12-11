11-year-old boarding school student allegedly sodomized by ‘seniors’ for bedwetting (Video)

A Nigerian mother has taken to social media to allege that a school she had newly enrolled her son has maltreated him all term long.

According to social media accounts, the 11-year-old student of Deeper Life High School, Uyo Akwa Ibom was subjected to inhumane treatments because he still bed wets.

The mother in a viral video on social media revealed how her son had emaciated in two months of being away from home and how she got bad dreams of her son but was not granted access to him anytime she visited.

Although, she did not mention the reasons for this gross treatment from a missionary school but further findings reveal that the boy was being punished for bedwetting.

Read the account below:

This 11yr old boy was a JS1 student of Deeper Life High School. His woes began when it was discovered that he wets the bed at night. The innocent boy was starved by teachers as punishment for bedwetting. The school principal took the punishment a step further by moving him… …from the JS1 hostel to the SS2 hostel. Anyone who has half a brain knows that sending a junior student to go live in the seniors’ hostel is like sending a lamb into a lion’s den. In the SS 2 hostel, this poor boy was severely molested & raped by his seniors. They made him… ..take off his underwear & then went ahead to insert their fingers, toes, fists & whatsoever pleased them into his anus! This child was brutally sodomized by his seniors within the walls of a boarding school run by a popular Nigerian church. Those devilish seniors threatened.. …to kill him if he ever told anybody. Even the teachers who starved him for bedwetting also threatened to make life miserable for him if he ever told his parents that he was starved. When the boy’s mum came to the school to take him they were reluctant to release him to her!