15 years after Sosoliso plane crash, survivor, Kechi Okwuchi celebrates life

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

15 years after the tragic Sosoliso plane crash that claimed 108 lives, survivor, Kechi Okwuchi took to twitter to celebrate her life.

Recall that Nigerian-American singer and motivational speaker, Kechi Okwuchi was one of the two survivors in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on December 10, 2005.

According to the 31 year old, today makes it the 15th year she was given a second life to live. She however used the opportunity to disclose how humbled and grateful she is to God.

“2020 has been a harsh reminder that life & death are 2 sides of the same coin and today, the 15th anniversary of my accident, I am extremely humbled by this fact. As I continue to live for the lives lost that day, I will also live with new gratitude for life itself.” Kechi tweeted

Via Twitter
