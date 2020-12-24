20 year old Regina Daniels lectures her followers on the meaning of maturity

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
Regina

Nollywood actress and wife of billionaire, Regina Daniels took to Instagram to lecture her followers on the meaning of maturity.

According to the 20 year old, Maturity means choosing not to react to everything .

“Maturing is realizing how many things don’t need your comment #itschristmaseve”

Recall that Regina recently lamented about how she is not in the festive mood yet. The mother of one revealed on Christmas Eve that she is not in a celebratory mood yet It’s Christmas Eve but I can’t feel anything yet, Regina wrote.

See how some of her fans reacted to this;

@mma_crooner_johwell wrote “Yea…everywhere is just boring”

@dezy_adaeze wrote “Same here..but your pictures says otherwise”

@emi_ni_tiwa wrote “If you of all people can’t feel it then what should we say”

@villa_dill wrote “How can u feel it when you’re marrying ancestors, do ancestors celebrate Christmas”

Via Instagram
