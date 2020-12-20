TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘She doesn’t look okay’ – Nigerians react to…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as…

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

Singer, Simi writes tribute to her daughter, Adejare at 6 months

Beef Continues: Faithia Williams Deletes Condolence Message To…

Regina Daniels reacts as her mother, Rita Daniels harvests her…

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death…

I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

‘Wahala for who marry her enemy’ – Social media…

20k salary earners should have nothing to do with relationships – Nigerian lady gives reasons

Love and RelationshipLifestyle
By OluA

A lady has come for people earning less than 20, 000 Naira per month as salary as she said they have no business being in romantic relationships.

The Twitter influencer said: “First of all, if you’re earning 20k per month I don’t think you have any business thinking about relationships or even going on dates. None at all for any reason!”

See also: DJ cuppy shows off 3 iPhone 12 Pro Max she got as late birthday gift (Video)

READ ALSO

Nigerian lady brags, narrates how she spent N7K on boyfriend

Man cries out as he recounts what his girlfriend said would…

She added: “Here’s my point.

“I’m saying that people have personal responsibilities and this includes family bills and all of that and relationships as much as we try to deny it comes with a whole lot of commitments and sacrifices which of course includes finance.

“Which is important.”

She continued: “Now imagine earning that and having to juggle in between these responsibilities and your relationship. It will never really turn out to be how you sincerely want it.

“But hey, this thing doesn’t have a manual, so it’s okay to do you!

“And this is for both gender.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘She doesn’t look okay’ – Nigerians react to video of Regina…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as Mercy Johnson…

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

Singer, Simi writes tribute to her daughter, Adejare at 6 months

Beef Continues: Faithia Williams Deletes Condolence Message To Iyabo Ojo Over…

Regina Daniels reacts as her mother, Rita Daniels harvests her yams and dances…

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death experience on a movie…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Regina Daniels reacts to reports claiming she was driving under influence

Osaze Odemwingie calls out Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara for sliding into his…

I’m still looking for husband – Linda Ikeji cries out hours after buying latest…

20k salary earners should have nothing to do with relationships – Nigerian…

DJ cuppy shows off 3 iPhone 12 Pro Max she got as late birthday gift (Video)

Nobody checked on me – Don Jazzy laments as his crush, Rihanna is caught…

Asisat Oshoala nominated for UEFA Fans’ Team of the Year

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More