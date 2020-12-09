TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t…

“Dey Do Brown Sugar, You Go Soon Reach Menopause” – Fan Mocks Ini…

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a…

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby…

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

Watch as Regina Daniels’ mon Rita Daniels and her son show dance…

‘Why i refused to be added to BBNaija ex housemates…

My business has been sold out since I told my story – Burna…

46-Year-Old American Woman Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old Kano Indigene (Photos)

Social Media drama
By San
46-Year-Old American Woman Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old Kano Indigene (Photos)

A 46-year-old American woman, Janine Sanchez Reimann, has found the love of her life and is presently in Kano State, to marry a 23-year-old Nigerian, Suleiman Isah.

According to an invitation card obtained by SaharaReporters, the Wedding Fatiha is to be held on Sunday, December 13, in the Gasau Panshekara area of Kano State

READ ALSO

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching…

Giving 10 naira as offering in this harsh economy is wicked…

The couple had trended earlier in the year due to the circumstances surrounding their relationship. But Janine and Suleiman have defied all odds and are set to get married after meeting being in a blind relationship for over a year.

Already the couple has shared their pre-wedding photographs, some of which were obtained by SaharaReporters, showing the two lovers holding each other’s hands affectionately.

It was learnt that Janine is a chef based in Lindon, California.

The woman has said that she will not mind returning to America with her new love after the marriage in Kano.

READ ALSO: I dated him for 6 years, paid all his fees, had 7 abortions… but next week, he’s marrying my BF – Nigerian girl shares her story

A friend of the couple in Katsina State said they met on Instagram and started to date before they decided it would lead to marriage.

He said, “Suleiman has already shared the pre-wedding pictures with his American lover whom he met on Instagram. Sanchez (Janine) and Suleiman became friends over a year ago and fell in love with each other.

“She is a chef based in Lindon, California, and she has said she wouldn’t mind returning to America with her new love after the marriage in Kano. The wedding will take place Saturday 13, December at Panshekara.”

The wedding invitation has also been circulating on social media.

.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who Is On Oxygen…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t frustrate me…

“Dey Do Brown Sugar, You Go Soon Reach Menopause” – Fan Mocks Ini Edo

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a teenage boy in bed…

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby ladies

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

Watch as Regina Daniels’ mon Rita Daniels and her son show dance moves at a club…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

46-Year-Old American Woman Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old Kano Indigene…

Tell me I am dreaming, what will I do without you? – Davido breaks down as…

Relationship counsellor advises ladies to dump boyfriend that act like parent

Men should not complain about paying bills – Actress Lizzy Gold shares…

BBNaija’s Tolanibaj shows off her new apartment (Video)

Wahala for who no like wahala – Checkout what BBNaija’s Kaisha and…

DJ Cuppy signs new endorsement deal with Bet King

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More