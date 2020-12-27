A married woman has no business with single mothers – Actress Etinosa claps back at colleague, Victoria Inyama (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, who recently announced her pregnancy has clapped back at people who called her out on social media.

This comes after her colleague, Victoria Inyama, called her out on social media for having a child out of wedlock.

In response to Victoria and other people who had called her out over her pregnancy announcement, Etinosa posted a video on her official Instagram page.

In the video, the expectant mum wore a sleeveless silver gown as she danced to the song her colleague, Victoria dedicated to her, and she made sure to use the part which addressed haters.

She captioned the video:

“What concerns married woman with single mother’s group? God bless every single mother and God bless every married mother. Infact God bless everybody o!! Happy Sunday.

