A married woman has no business with single mothers – Actress Etinosa claps back at colleague, Victoria Inyama (video)

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, who recently announced her pregnancy has clapped back at people who called her out on social media.

This comes after her colleague, Victoria Inyama, called her out on social media for having a child out of wedlock.

In response to Victoria and other people who had called her out over her pregnancy announcement, Etinosa posted a video on her official Instagram page.

In the video, the expectant mum wore a sleeveless silver gown as she danced to the song her colleague, Victoria dedicated to her, and she made sure to use the part which addressed haters.

She captioned the video: