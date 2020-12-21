Actor, Femi Adebayo pens down lovely birthday message to his last child

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Ace Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo took to Instagram to pen down a lovely birthday message to his last child,

According to the 41 year old, his son is too fine and he is a source of joy to him. He also prayed for his son and also assured him of the love he has for him.

Sharing a photo with his son, Femi wrote;

“Happy birthday my Prince Charming!! .. baby of the house! My replica! I gats to claim this resemblance cos you too fine!!
Alhamdulilah. I give all praises and adoration to God Almighty for keeping you and I pray you spend more years in good health, abundance of knowledge and you shall continue to be soure of joy as your name depicts ARIDUNNU.. Daddy loves you so much. LLNP boy!”

In another post, the proud father wrote;

“Still your day my boy! Continue to grow in knowledge, love and the peace of the almighty.
May your days be as beautiful and as peaceful as God’s name. I love you my Prince”

Via Instagram
