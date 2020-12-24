Actress, Funke Akindele talks about having disagreements with her husband

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has talked about how she manages her disagreements and anger with her husband, JJC Skillz.

According to Funke, in an interview with TVContinental, she is always the first to apologize during a disagreement with her husband.

The mother of two disclosed that her husband, JJC Skillz is a very calm person who does not get angry quickly, while she is the opposite.

In her words, “When we have disagreements, I apologize first. You know me; it is mouth that I have. I will say everything and just let it go and my anger span is very short but Abdul’s own is longer, so, he takes his time before he gets angry. Abdul does not get angry easily, he takes things easy.

“And Abdul knows how to communicate better; so, if I am having issues with someone I am working with, I usually go and report the person to him. I ask him, ‘what do we do now because you know that I don’t know how to talk o.’ Then he tells me to calm down and goes to talk to the person”.